Man Injured In Shooting Near Home Depot In Donoe Wednesday Night: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — One man was injured in a shooting near the Home Depot in St. Thomas on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the Schneider Regional Medical Center to investigate a reported gunshot victim at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The male victim reported being in Estate Donoe — near the Market Square East shopping center — when he heard rapid gun fire and realized he was shot,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the right thigh and released.”

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5608, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

