Man Injured In Shooting Near Home Depot In Donoe Wednesday Night: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — One man was injured in a shooting near the Home Depot in St. Thomas on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the Schneider Regional Medical Center to investigate a reported gunshot victim at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The male victim reported being in Estate Donoe — near the Market Square East shopping center — when he heard rapid gun fire and realized he was shot,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the right thigh and released.”

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5608, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

