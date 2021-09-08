Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8, Ulla F. Muller Elementary To Resume In-Person Learning

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School on St. Croix and the Ulla F. Muller Elementary School on St. Thomas will resume in-person learning tomorrow, the Department of Education said.

The schools reverted to virtual learning on September 9 and 10 due to COVID-19 exposure, according to the DOE. Each campus has been thoroughly sanitized using CDC-approved products and solutions.

The Department said employees who are sick must remain at home. If an employee has undergone COVID-19 testing, he or she should remain quarantined until negative COVID-19 test results are received.

If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, he or she should seek further guidance from the Virgin Islands Department of Health or a healthcare provider.

Parents are also informed that if they or anyone in their household test positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-19-releated symptoms, children in that household should not attend in-person classes.

All members of the household must remain in quarantine until negative COVID-19 test results are received or until all members have been cleared by the V.I. Department of Health.

To knowingly expose others to COVID-19 is punishable by fines and imprisonment. The COVID-19 vaccine is available to all USVI residents age 12 and up.

Visit www.covid19usvi.com/vaccines for more information and to schedule an appointment to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.