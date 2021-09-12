Education Department Suspends School Bus Service On St. Croix ‘Indefinitely’

KINGSHILL — The Virgin Islands Department of Education, St. Croix District, said it has suspended school bus service until further notice.

Parents are asked to continue to provide transportation to and from school for children attending in-person classes.

Special Education students in self-contained classrooms attending in-person classes are not affected and will continue to receive school bus service.

The Department of Education will provide an update on when bus service will resume.

The St. Thomas-St. John District is not affected.