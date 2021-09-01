Photos Of Accused Child Rapist Alfredo Bruce Smith Released To Social Media

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The first photos of the St. Thomas track coach accused or raping or molesting at least six CAHS male students in his care at the high school have been released to social media.

Many of the photos of Alfredo Bruce Smith, 50, of St. Thomas, show him to be a high-spirited individual who went out of his way to interact with his students once class was over through extracurricular activities such as sports and school pep rallies.

John Marquis Cahill, a retired teacher who taught Smith at Charlotte Amalie High School, said his former student was well-liked and respected by the CAHS students Smith monitored and coached.

Smith himself was fond of referring to himself as “Bruce Almighty,” like the character portrayed by Jim Carrey in the 2003 feature film in which he meets God, played by Morgan Freeman.

The news of Smith’s arrest was released to the public by the United States Attorney’s Office in St. Thomas on Wednesday afternoon.

Federal authorities take pictures of criminal suspects such as Smith, but do not release them to the general public or the press — unless they are wanted fugitives — and authorities don’t know where to find them.

The reaction to Smith’s arrest Tuesday was highly critical of the CAHS track coach.

