Police Need Your Help To Find Man Wanted For Assault At Port Of Sale Mall

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help tonight to find a St. Thomas man wanted for an assault at a Havensight mall earlier this week.

Jose Alcala Naveda, who is wanted on charges of first-degree assault; third-degree assault; and simple assault- domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police said the domestic violence assault took place on Monday in the Port of Sale Mall.

Acala Naveda is an Hispanic male who stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He is also known by the nicknames “Dinoro” or “Dinorio.”

If you have seen Jose Alcala Naveda, or if you know his whereabouts, please contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5576, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.