Police Need Your Help To Find Man Wanted For Assault At Port Of Sale Mall

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help tonight to find a St. Thomas man wanted for an assault at a Havensight mall earlier this week.

Jose Alcala Naveda, who is wanted on charges of first-degree assault; third-degree assault; and simple assault- domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police said the domestic violence assault took place on Monday in the Port of Sale Mall.

Acala Naveda is an Hispanic male who stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He is also known by the nicknames “Dinoro” or “Dinorio.”

If you have seen Jose Alcala Naveda, or if you know his whereabouts, please contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5576, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

