Police Need Your Help To Identify 3 Turner Hole Burglary Suspects Captured On Video

TEAGUE BAY — Police need your help to identify three armed home invaders who were captured on a Ring home security system.

“The VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking the St. Croix community’s assistance in identifying the individuals in this video,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Two of the suspects were dressed all in black and one suspect was dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt, faded blue jeans and a purple head covering, the video shows.

The video is surveillance footage from a burglary/home invasion that occurred recently in Estate Turner Hole.

If you can identify these persons, please call the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.