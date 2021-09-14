At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Sexual Relations With Minor Girl In His Own House Puts Camp Rico Man In Jail

CHARGED: Jacoy Q. Kentish, 20 of Campo Rico in St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man who maintained an ongoing sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in his own household was arrested on Monday morning, authorities said.

Jacoy Q. Kentish, 20, of Campo Rico, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Monday and charged with second-degree aggravated-rape, domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The investigation revealed that Kentish was in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female, in violation of local statutes regarding the minor’s age of consent,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Kentish was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

