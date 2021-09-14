At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Smithfield Man Arrested For Passing $1,440 In Counterfeit Checks: VIPD

·
0 1 44 0
Javier Crispin, 34, of Estate Smithfield, Frederiksted in St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED — An unemployed St. Croix man was arrested Monday by detectives for passing more than $1,440 in counterfeit checks, authorities said.

Javier Crispin, 34, of Smithfield, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Monday and charged with passing forged bills or notes, grand larceny, forgery, and obtaining money by false pretense, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Crispin allegedly deposited two counterfeit checks into his personal account remotely from two different establishments he was not employed at,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “He withdrew a total of $1,440 before the total amount of the checks was cleared.”

Detectives of the VIPD’s Economic Crime Unit made the arrest of Crispin on Monday afternoon, according to Derima.

Javier Crispin on Facebook.

Bail for Crispin was set at $20,000. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tags:
Previous post

MON DIEU! Haiti Chief Prosecutor Calls For PM To Be Charged In President's Killing

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsSuperior Court NewsTechnology News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *