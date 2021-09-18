St. Thomas Man Found Naked And Burned Near Bordeaux To Be Flown Off Island: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man will be air evacuated for treatment after being found naked and burned on the west end of St Thomas last evening, authorities said.

On September 17, at 6:20 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a naked man – who appeared to be severely injured – walking around in Bordeaux, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers travelled to the area and found the 29-year-old victim, suffering from injuries of an apparent assault and burns to his body.

The victim was transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment, and was scheduled to be flown to the mainland for additional medical treatment due to severe burns.

Anyone having information about this crime is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 715-5530, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.