St. Thomas Man Found Naked And Burned Near Bordeaux To Be Flown Off Island: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man will be air evacuated for treatment after being found naked and burned on the west end of St Thomas last evening, authorities said.

On September 17, at 6:20 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a naked man – who appeared to be severely injured – walking around in Bordeaux, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers travelled to the area and found the 29-year-old victim, suffering from injuries of an apparent assault and burns to his body.

The victim was transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment, and was scheduled to be flown to the mainland for additional medical treatment due to severe burns.

Anyone having information about this crime is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 715-5530, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

