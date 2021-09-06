At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Stabbing Death Of North Shore Woman Ruled A Homicide: VIPD

SALT RIVER — A St. Croix woman died from “multiple” stab wounds last month and authorities are now calling her death a homicide.

Lucy Lindquist, 56, of Morningstar Circle, was found dead in her car in Vista Concordia on August 20 after sustaining stab wounds, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said Lindquist’s death “has been officially classified a homicide.”  

“According to the autopsy, the stab wounds Lindquist suffered caused her death,” Derima said.

EMTs and officers discovered Lindquist in the hills above Salt River in the early stages of decomposition, according to the VIPD.

There have been 32 confirmed homicides in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2021; 24 on St. Croix, seven on St. Thomas and one on St. John.

Detectives investigating this case are urging anyone with information to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

Woman Stabbed To Death In Her Car Not Found By Police For Days After Killing
