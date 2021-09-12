WAPA Power Outage Sends Claude O. Markoe Students Back To Virtual Learning

FREDERIKSTED — A Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority blackout sent some west end elementary school students back to learning from home.

The Virgin Islands Department of Education, St. Croix District, announced the early dismissal of Claude O. Markoe Elementary School’s in-person classes on September 13, “effective immediately, due to a power outage impacting most of the campus.”

“Students will revert to virtual learning for the remainder of the school day,” the DOE said in a prepared statement sent at 11:57 a.m. today.

Parents were asked to begin picking up their children from the campus around noon.

“Technicians and maintenance crews are assessing the situation,” according to the DOE.

The Department of Education said it will provide an update on the status of the school for in-person learning tomorrow.