White Lady Man Caught In Robbery At The Palms-Pelican Cove Linked To Carjacking

CHARGED: Keishawn D. Monsanto, 19. of Estate White Lady in Frederiksted on St. Croix.

NORTH SHORE — Police need your help to identify additional suspects involved in the carjacking of a pickup truck Salt River beach last week, authorities said.

Keishawn D. Monsanto, 19. of White Lady, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday and charged with first=degree robbery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Monsanto was spotted in a white Ford F-150 truck reported stolen,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “After a brief chase, Monsanto was apprehended, and items found in the stolen vehicle were from a robbery that occurred just moments earlier at The Palms at Pelican Cove.”

Bail for Monsanto was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

Detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying Monsanto’s accomplices by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. Remember, if you see something, say something.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

