3-Car Accident Temporarily Shuts Down Veteran’s Drive On Sunday Night

Photos by AllAhWeTV

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police and emergency personnel responded to a three-car accident on Veteran’s Drive that left at least one person hospitalized late Sunday night.

The accident — in which a small SUV, a sedan, and a SUV all collided — temporarily closed the nearby Lucinda A. Millin Home, AllAhWeTV reported on Facebook.

“It’s 11:00 p.m. (Sunday) and Veteran’s Drive Road after Lucinda Millin Home is closed in both directions due to a three-car accident,” AllAhWeTV said. “An individual was taken by EMT from one of the damaged vehicles and transported to SRMC. “

The condition of the person taken to the Schneider Regional Medical Center was not immediately known.

“To motorist(s) traveling please prepare to take an alternative route or be prepared to turn around,” the news outlet suggested.

Virgin Islands Police Department spokesman Toby Derima did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

