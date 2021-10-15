COVID-19 UPDATE: St. Croix Community Transmission Spreading Disease Unchecked

CHRISTIANSTED — During the Government House weekly press briefing this afternoon, Communications Director Richard Motta detailed a number of projects currently underway that make up the government’s revitalization plan for the town of Frederiksted.

Among those projects is the resumption of the reconstruction on the Paul E. Joseph Stadium; road and street repais throughout the town; repair and improvements to the Vincent Mason pool; lighting improvements on Prince Street; upgrades and repairs to Midre Cummings Park; and major improvements to the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility.

Construction on the Paul E. Joseph Stadium began again this week, and Governor Albert Bryan Jr. will be taking part in a ground-breaking ceremony for the Vincent Mason Pool that is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, and will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Motta also asked residents to assist the paving crews as they make their way around Frederiksted by removing their vehicles from the area.

“These projects are a part of Governor Bryan’s commitment to rebuilding the town of Frederiksted and improving the quality of life for its residents. Again, we are asking for the residents’ cooperation as this work may cause some detours and other traffic delays,” he said.

Summer P-EBT cards

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) issued the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) this weekend to eligible school children – in kindergarten through grade 12 – that were enrolled in USVI public and private schools for the school year 2020- 2021 and participated in the National School Lunch Program.

For eligible children who currently receive SNAP, the benefits will be loaded on the household’s existing EBT card. For eligible children who do not receive SNAP but were issued a card for previous P-EBT distributions, the fourth round will be automatically loaded to those cards.

For new, eligible non-SNAP children, cards will be mailed to the addresses provided by parents and guardians and will be issued in the student’s name. Households with more than one eligible student will receive multiple cards.

PEBT benefits can be used to purchase food items at the stores of authorized SNAP retailers and benefits are not transferable.

This Summer P-EBT Issuance is only for school-age children. Eligible children who were younger than 6 who are identified in the “Child Care” category will receive their Summer P-EBT issuance by or before October 31.

A standard one-time benefit of $438 per child will be issued.

For more information about P-EBT, visit the DHS website at http://www.dhs.gov.vi or families may call the P-EBT Customer Service Number (340)772-7120 or email pebt@dhs.vi.gov with the subject P-EBT.

Vaccinations

• 48,056 persons in the eligible population are fully vaccinated (53.76%)

• 54,950 eligible persons have received at least one dose (61.47%)

Pop-Up Vaccinations

Residents can get vaccinated at no cost at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) located in each district; both facilities accept scheduled appointments and walk-up requests for the vaccine.

Pop-Up vaccinations are available:

• Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. at Cost-U-Less on St. Thomas

• Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix

• Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the V.I. Port Authority Gravel Lot on St. Croix.

The Department of Health will also provide free COVID-19 vaccines:

• Every Monday in October from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Market (formerly known as Plaza Extra at Tutu) on St. Thomas

• Every Wednesday in October from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Market (formerly known as Plaza West) on St. Croix

• Every Saturday in October from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Farmers Market at the Agricultural Fairgrounds on Centerline Road on St. Croix.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine. Please make sure to have a parent or guardian accompany any minor wishing to get vaccinated and must bring an ID for both the minor and the parent or guardian.

Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, call the VITEMA hotline Mondays-Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 340-777-VACS (8227). Vaccination appointments also can be scheduled online at covid19usvi.com/vaccines.

Residents can pre-register for testing online at www.covid19usvi.com/testing.

COVID-19 cases as of October 16

• 3.54% seven-day positivity rate

• Currently tracking 179 active cases (149 STX; 29 STT; 1 STJ).

• 191,254 individuals tested to date.

• 7,074 individuals tested positive.

• 6,817 individuals have recovered.

• 78 deaths.

• There are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with one on a ventilator, at Juan F. Luis Medical Center on St. Croix.

• There is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized at Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas.