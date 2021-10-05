At VIFreep

DLCA Employee With COVID-19 Forces St. Croix Office To Close Immediately Today

CHRISTIANSTED — Citing Center for Disease Control and the Virgin Islands Department of Health guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 Virus, the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs announced its St. Croix office is closed immediately effective today, October 6, 2021 “to allow for sanitization and deep cleaning of the facility.”

DLCA’s office is located at the 3000 Golden Rock Shopping Center Suite 9 Christiansted,



DLCA said it “shall advise the public when normal office hours resume.”

Customers may contact the St. Thomas/St. John office at (340) 714.3522 or use the employee contact list on our website to reach a DLCA staff.

People can also use DLCA’s online website to apply for a new/renewal business license or file a consumer complaint at www.dlca.vi.gov.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

