DLCA Employee With COVID-19 Forces St. Croix Office To Close Immediately Today

CHRISTIANSTED — Citing Center for Disease Control and the Virgin Islands Department of Health guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 Virus, the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs announced its St. Croix office is closed immediately effective today, October 6, 2021 “to allow for sanitization and deep cleaning of the facility.”

DLCA’s office is located at the 3000 Golden Rock Shopping Center Suite 9 Christiansted,

DLCA said it “shall advise the public when normal office hours resume.”

Customers may contact the St. Thomas/St. John office at (340) 714.3522 or use the employee contact list on our website to reach a DLCA staff.

People can also use DLCA’s online website to apply for a new/renewal business license or file a consumer complaint at www.dlca.vi.gov.