Homeless Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Watergut Shanty Shooting

CHRISTIANSTED — The VIPD Special Operations Bureau served an arrest warrant on a homeless man and charged him with attempted murder and illegal gun possession in connection to a shooting in Watergut nearly two months ago.

Curtis Williams, 32 of no fixed address, was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Williams is accused of shooting an adult male near the Watergut Shanty on August 22, causing life-threatening injuries,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The crime scene at Watergut on August 22, 2021

Bail for Williams was set at $250,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.