Traffic Stop On Christiansted Bypass Leads To Arrest Of Whim Man, Seizure Of Gun

CHARGED: Andy L. Christian, 19, of Estate Whim, Frederiksted, in St. Croix.

FREDERIKSTED — A vehicle pulled over for a routine traffic stop early Thursday evening in St. Croix led to the arrest of one man and the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition, authorities said.

Andy L. Christian, 19, of Estate Whim, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Thursday and charged with carrying of a firearm, openly or concealed and possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers — conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle operated by Christian on the Christiansted Bypass — discovered he was in possession of an unlicensed a firearm,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Christian was set at $50,000, Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

The VIPD’s Special Operations Bureau conducted the traffic stop and made the arrest of Christian, according to Derima.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

