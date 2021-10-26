At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Man Shot Dead While Weed-Whacking In La Grange Friday Afternoon: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a man was shot dead as he was landscaping in La Grange on Friday afternoon.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received calls regarding a gunshot victim in Estate La Grange at 4:25 p.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim, who has been identified by his next of kin as 27-year-old Glenmore Southwell, Jr., was working cutting grass when someone walked up on him and shot him,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

EMS arrived and found signs of life, however, he passed away before the ambulance left the scene, according to Derima.

Anyone having information about this latest homicide is urged to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

