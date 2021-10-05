Passengers Try To Stick-Up Taxicab Driver When He Arrives In Anna’s Retreat: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after officers were dispatched to Anna’s Retreat to investigate an attempted armed robbery at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim in this case, a taxicab driver, reported that he received a call for service to pick up passengers in that area, according to the VIPD.

“Upon arrival, he encountered two unknown males wearing all black, one with a dark complexion and the other with a light complexion,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “When he approached the males, one of them brandished a handgun and attempted to rob him. The victim stated that he managed to escape, and as he fled, he heard several shots fired.”

Detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5575, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.