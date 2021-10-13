At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas Man Dies After Losing Control Of Car And Crashing Into A Tree: VIPD

·
0 1 110 0
VIPD photo by Toby Derima

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man died after he lost control of the car he was driving and hit a tree in Donoe late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a one-car accident on Weymouth Rhymer Highway, in the vicinity of the Market Square East shopping center at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers found a badly damaged silver 1999 Honda Civic, with an injured male inside,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The investigation revealed the driver was traveling east at a high rate of speed, losing control and hitting a tree on the northern shoulder.”

Tribute to Damian LaMotta on Facebook today.

Police officers, personnel from the Virgin Islands Fire Service and St. Thomas Rescue removed the driver from the vehicle, and he was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center by ambulance for treatment, according to Derima.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Damian LaMotta, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The accident is under investigation by the VIPD’s Traffic Investigation Bureau.

Tags:
Previous post

Passengers Try To Stick-Up Taxicab Driver When He Arrives In Anna's Retreat: VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *