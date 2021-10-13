St. Thomas Man Dies After Losing Control Of Car And Crashing Into A Tree: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man died after he lost control of the car he was driving and hit a tree in Donoe late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a one-car accident on Weymouth Rhymer Highway, in the vicinity of the Market Square East shopping center at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers found a badly damaged silver 1999 Honda Civic, with an injured male inside,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The investigation revealed the driver was traveling east at a high rate of speed, losing control and hitting a tree on the northern shoulder.”

Police officers, personnel from the Virgin Islands Fire Service and St. Thomas Rescue removed the driver from the vehicle, and he was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center by ambulance for treatment, according to Derima.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Damian LaMotta, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The accident is under investigation by the VIPD’s Traffic Investigation Bureau.