Police Find Badly Decomposed Body Near Parked Car In Estate Welcome On Tuesday

CHRISTIANSTED — Police near Gallows Bay on Tuesday night found a badly decomposed of a man in the bushes near a parked car of someone reported missing on St. Croix, authorities said.

Detectives discovered the vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday — parked on the roadside in Mount Welcome   — east of Sharkey’s Bait Stand — owned by a person reported missing, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Detectives, while checking the surrounding area, found the body of a Black male in the advance stages of decomposition; unable to determine a positive identification,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The cause of death is presently under investigation, pending an autopsy.”

No further information was immediately available. Johnny E. Caines, 65, of Estate Paradise was reported missing by the VIPD on Monday night.

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

