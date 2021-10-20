Police Find Badly Decomposed Body Near Parked Car In Estate Welcome On Tuesday

CHRISTIANSTED — Police near Gallows Bay on Tuesday night found a badly decomposed of a man in the bushes near a parked car of someone reported missing on St. Croix, authorities said.

Detectives discovered the vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday — parked on the roadside in Mount Welcome — east of Sharkey’s Bait Stand — owned by a person reported missing, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Detectives, while checking the surrounding area, found the body of a Black male in the advance stages of decomposition; unable to determine a positive identification,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The cause of death is presently under investigation, pending an autopsy.”

No further information was immediately available. Johnny E. Caines, 65, of Estate Paradise was reported missing by the VIPD on Monday night.