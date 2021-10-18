At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Police Need Your Help To Find Johnny Caines, Missing On St. Croix: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — The VIPD is asking for the St. Croix community’s assistance in locating 65-year-old Johnny E. Caines.

Caines is a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds. He has black and grey hair in a low haircut, with a dark complexion. He is known to frequent the Louis E. Brown Villas in Estate Paradise. He was last seen on October 15.

If you have seen Johnny Caines, or know of his whereabouts, please call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 778-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

