Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Teen Beronica Cepeda Rosa On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The VIPD St. Thomas/St. John/Water Island District is asking for the community’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Beronica Cepeda Rosa.

Cepeda Rosa is an Hispanic female with a light complexion, long burgundy-colored hair, who stands between 5 feet and 5-feet, 2-inches tall. Beronica weighs about 100 to 110 pounds.

“Cepeda Rosa was last seen on October 11 leaving her home, and has not been seen since,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

If seen, please call the Youth Investigation Bureau at (340) 715-5540, (340) 715-5542, or (340) 715-5543.