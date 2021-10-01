At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHumanitarian NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Need Your Help To Identify Woman Found Wandering In Estate Frydenhoj

·
0 1 2 0
LOST WOMAN: Found in Estate Frydenhoj.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The VIPD needs the St. Thomas community’s assistance with identifying the person depicted in these photos.

The woman was found by a concerned citizen wandering in Estate Frydenhoj, disoriented, according to the VIPD.

“She says her name is Alicia Veronica Thomas, but she does not remember her residential address.” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

If you know this person, please call (340) 775-3445 or visit the Mariel Newton Command police station at the Anna’s Retreat Community Center.

Tags:
Previous post

Women's Coalition Of St. Croix Observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHumanitarian NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *