Police Need Your Help To Identify Woman Found Wandering In Estate Frydenhoj

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The VIPD needs the St. Thomas community’s assistance with identifying the person depicted in these photos.

The woman was found by a concerned citizen wandering in Estate Frydenhoj, disoriented, according to the VIPD.

“She says her name is Alicia Veronica Thomas, but she does not remember her residential address.” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

If you know this person, please call (340) 775-3445 or visit the Mariel Newton Command police station at the Anna’s Retreat Community Center.