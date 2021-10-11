Police Scoop Up Man Accused of Waterfront Ice Cream Shop Break-In

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he broke into a waterfront-area ice cream shop last month.

Allen “Buckwheat” Samuel, 47, of Altona, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday and charged with third-degree burglary, petit larceny, destruction of property, and aiding and abetting, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Allen was arrested in connection with the burglary of The Ice Cream Shop, a business in the International Building on Store Tvaer Gade, Charlotte Amalie, on September 19,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Detectives with the VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau made the arrest of Samuel, according to Derima.

Police had been actively searching for Samuel for at least a week and issued a wanted poster for his arrest on October 6.

Bail for Samuel was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.