Social Security Announces 5.9 Percent Benefit Increase For 2022

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022, the Social Security Administration announced today.

The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022. Increased payments to approximately 8 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on December 30, 2021. (Note: some people receive both Social Security and SSI benefits). The Social Security Act ties the annual COLA to the increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some other adjustments that take effect in January of each year are based on the increase in average wages. Based on that increase, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax (taxable maximum) will increase to $147,000 from $142,800.

Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are normally notified by mail starting in early December about their new benefit amount. Most people who receive Social Security payments will be able to view their COLA notice online through their personal my Social Security account. People may create or access their my Social Security account online at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Information about Medicare changes for 2022, when announced, will be available at www.medicare.gov. For Social Security beneficiaries receiving Medicare, Social Security will not be able to compute their new benefit amount until after the Medicare premium amounts for 2022 are announced. Final 2022 benefit amounts will be communicated to beneficiaries in December through the mailed COLA notice and my Social Security’s Message Center.

The Social Security Act provides for how the COLA is calculated. To read more, please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/cola

El Seguro Social anuncia un aumento del 5.9 por ciento en los beneficios para 2022

La Administración del Seguro Social anunció hoy que los beneficios de Seguro Social y Seguridad de Ingreso Suplementario (SSI, por sus siglas en inglés) aumentarán 5.9 por ciento para 2022 para aproximadamente 70 millones de personas.

El aumento del 5.9 por ciento debido al ajuste por costo de vida (COLA, por sus siglas en inglés) comenzará en enero de 2022 para más de 64 millones de beneficiarios de Seguro Social. Los pagos aumentarán para aproximadamente 8 millones de beneficiarios de SSI comenzando el 30 de diciembre de 2021. (Nota aclaratoria: algunas personas reciben ambos beneficios, Seguro Social y SSI). La Ley del Seguro Social une el COLA anual al aumento en el Índice de Precios al Consumidor según lo determina la Oficina de Estadísticas Laborales del Departamento de Trabajo.

Algunos de los otros cambios que entran en vigor en enero de cada año se basan en el aumento de los salarios promedio. Basada en ese aumento, la cantidad máxima de ganancias sujeta a impuestos de Seguro Social (máximo tributable) aumentará de $142,800 a $147,000.

El aviso sobre la nueva cantidad de beneficios usualmente se envía por correo a los beneficiarios de Seguro Social y SSI a principios de diciembre. La mayoría de las personas que reciben pagos de Seguro Social podrán ver su aviso de COLA por internet en su cuenta personal my Social Security. Las personas pueden crear o acceder su cuenta my Social Security por internet en www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount (solo disponible en inglés).

Cuando se anuncie, la información sobre los cambios de Medicare para 2022 estará disponible en es.medicare.gov. Para los beneficiarios de Seguro Social que reciben Medicare, el Seguro Social no podrá calcular la nueva cantidad de sus beneficios hasta que se anuncie la cantidad de la prima de Medicare de 2022. En diciembre se comunicará la cantidad final de los beneficios de 2022 a los beneficiarios, por medio de los avisos de COLA enviados por correo y el Message Center (centro de mensajes) de my Social Security.