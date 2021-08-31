At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Small Business Administration District Director Makes Annual Visit To Territory

·
0 1 9 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Small Business Administration Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands District Director Josué Rivera made his first official visit to the U.S. Virgin Islands last week, meeting government officials, small business owners, community organizations and business development centers on St. Croix and St. Thomas.

Rivera visited in person with small-business owners and entrepreneurs who received COVID-19 economic aid through SBA programs signed into law in response to COVID-19, Paycheck Protection Program lenders, SBA resource partners such as the Virgin Islands Small Business Development Center, elected officials and community partners like the St. Croix Chamber of Commerce and University of the Virgin Islands.

Throughout the official visit, Rivera shared information and insights and gathered feedback, discussing ways to leverage existing resources. Priorities such as access to capital and collaboration to benefit the Virgin Islands small business ecosystem in the months ahead were also discussed.

“During my visit, I was encouraged to learn how U.S. Virgin Islands small-business owners and entrepreneurs tapped into SBA programs to pivot, continue operations and endure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA has already delivered over $332 million in relief to small businesses in the U.S. Virgin Islands challenged by not only the pandemic but also public health restrictions and economic hardship, and more is on the way,” Rivera said.

Tags:
Previous post

Panama Burying More Migrant Victims Of Brutal Darien Gap

Next post

Climate Change Is Killing The World's Coral Reefs As Oceans Warm, Study Shows

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBusiness NewsCommunity Affairs

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEducation NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *