At VIFreep

Crucian Security Guard Arrested On Fugitive Child Abuse Charges At Hotel

·
0 0 0 0
CHARGED: Adan Garza Jr. on St. Croix.

CHRISTIANSTED — V.I. Attorney General Denise N. George announced that Adan Garza Jr. of St. Croix was arrested this evening at the King Christian Hotel by Special Agents of the Virgin Islands Dept. of Justice (VIDOJ) after the agents were alerted that Garza was a fugitive from justice and wanted out of the State of Texas on felony child sexual abuse charges.

According to court documents filed in connection with the fugitive’s arrest, the State of Texas issued a warrant for the arrest of Garza following an investigation by the Kingsville Police Department into allegations of the sexual assault of a minor.

On September 23, 2021, the Kleberg County District Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Garza. After locating Garza, VIDOJ Special Agents descended upon the location of the King Christian Hotel where he was said to have been employed as a security guard and was just reporting to work.

VIDOJ Special Agents apprehended the suspect without incident, took him into custody and booked him into the Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility, where he awaits Advise of Rights.

Previous post

Puerto Rican Man Who Smuggled $316,930 Into St. Thomas Faces 5 Years In Prison

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSuperior Court News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsEnvironmental NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *