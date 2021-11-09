At VIFreepBreaking NewsEnvironmental NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

DPNR To Study Boating And Angling Activity In The U.S. Virgin Islands

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources is pleased to announce that the Division of Fish and Wildlife has started the BOATING AND ANGLING INFORMATION TRIAL (B.A.I.T.), a fourteen-month research study on vessel activity.

The study is funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission. The Division of Fish and Wildlife will observe the size, number, and activity of vessels at ports
across the Territory at different time periods and across all days of the week.

All data gathered will be anonymous and no individuals or vessels will be approached, only observed.

Information from B.A.I.T. will be used to help agencies improve port facilities (docks, boat ramps, fish cleaning tables, mooring balls, etc.) and create a strategic plan to promote outdoor recreation and enterprise.

The maintenance and improvement of port facilities ensures the promotion of safe and fun experiences for the industries and public that use our shorelines and waters.

For any questions regarding this program, please contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife by email at DFWElectronic@usvi.onmicrosoft.com or by calling the office at (340) 773-1082.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

