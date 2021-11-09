DPNR To Study Boating And Angling Activity In The U.S. Virgin Islands

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources is pleased to announce that the Division of Fish and Wildlife has started the BOATING AND ANGLING INFORMATION TRIAL (B.A.I.T.), a fourteen-month research study on vessel activity.

The study is funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission. The Division of Fish and Wildlife will observe the size, number, and activity of vessels at ports

across the Territory at different time periods and across all days of the week.

All data gathered will be anonymous and no individuals or vessels will be approached, only observed.

Information from B.A.I.T. will be used to help agencies improve port facilities (docks, boat ramps, fish cleaning tables, mooring balls, etc.) and create a strategic plan to promote outdoor recreation and enterprise.

The maintenance and improvement of port facilities ensures the promotion of safe and fun experiences for the industries and public that use our shorelines and waters.

For any questions regarding this program, please contact the Division of Fish and Wildlife by email at DFWElectronic@usvi.onmicrosoft.com or by calling the office at (340) 773-1082.