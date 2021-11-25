At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

Florida Woman Faces 5 Years For Bringing 15 Pounds Of Marijuana To St. Croix

·
0 0 1 0
VIPA Aerials

FREDERIKSTED — A Florida woman faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling nearly 15 pounds of marijuana in her checked luggage into St. Croix.

United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced today that Yvette Simeina, 40, a resident of Orlando, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute approximately six kilograms of marijuana, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

According to court documents, on February 23, 2021, the defendant, Simeina flew into St. Croix on American Airlines flight #382 from Miami, Florida. Upon her arrival, the defendant’s luggage was selected for physical inspection after an anomaly was detected while the luggage was examined utilizing an x-ray machine.

The physical hand search of the defendant’s luggage revealed three wooden boxes, inside of which were several clear vacuum-sealed bags with a green leafy substance, which later field-tested positive for marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance. The total weight of the marijuana seized from the defendant’s luggage was 6.63 kilograms.
Simeina faces up to five years imprisonment. A sentencing date of March 22, 2022 has been set by the court.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additionalinformatio n about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

Orlando Woman Tries To Smuggle Nearly 15 Pounds Of Marijuana In Checked Luggage Into St. Croix: USAO
Tags:
Previous post

France Caves To Violent Protests In Martinique, Guadeloupe Over COVID Rules

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *