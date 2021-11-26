At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsHealth NewsInternational NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsTerritorial AffairsTourism News

France Says Several Police Injured During Unrest in Martinique and Guadeloupe

·
0 1 7 0
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visits the 22nd Milipol Paris, the worldwide exhibition dedicated to homeland security, in Villepinte near Paris, France, October 19, 2021. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

BASSE-TERRE — French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said today that several members of the police force had been injured as a result of civil unrest during protests against COVID-19 protocols on France’s Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

“In Guadeloupe and Martinique, our security forces as well as journalists have been the target of attacks and have been fired upon. Several members of the police forces have been injured,” Darmanin on his Twitter account said.

Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique ordered a curfew on Thursday after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades as demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols spread across France’s overseas’ territories.

—REUTERS

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

Tags:
Previous post

France's Martinique Territory Imposes Curfew After Looting, Lawlessness

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

Bro Bot

Bro Bot

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsHealth NewsInternational NewsPolice NewsTerritorial AffairsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsTerritorial AffairsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsInternational NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsTerritorial Affairs

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsInternational NewsPolice NewsTerritorial Affairs

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *