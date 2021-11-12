St. Thomas Man Wanted For Rape Since October Arrested On Warrant: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man wanted on rape charges since last month has been arrested by police, authorities said.

Carl Gumbs, 30, of Oswald Harris Court, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Monday and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree unlawful sexual contact, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Gumbs is accused of sexually assaulting an adult female on July 31,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Bail for Gumbs was set at $35,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

Police issued a wanted poster for Gumbs on October 22. He was arrested based on a warrant issue by the Superior Court.