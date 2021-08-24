At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsSt. Thomas News

VITRAN To Shut Down Bus Service Temporarily In St. Thomas On Thursday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — VITRAN will temporarily discontinue its 9 and 11 a.m. fixed route service in St. Thomas on Thursday, the Department of Public Works said today.

The suspension will “allow employees to attend a funeral service following the sudden loss of a VITRAN team member,” according to DPW.

Services will resume at 1 p.m. and continue for the rest of the day, DPW said. ADA service will continue as normal.

“The department appreciates the community’s patience and understanding,” DPW spokeswoman Markida Scotland said.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

