VITRAN To Shut Down Bus Service Temporarily In St. Thomas On Thursday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — VITRAN will temporarily discontinue its 9 and 11 a.m. fixed route service in St. Thomas on Thursday, the Department of Public Works said today.

The suspension will “allow employees to attend a funeral service following the sudden loss of a VITRAN team member,” according to DPW.

Services will resume at 1 p.m. and continue for the rest of the day, DPW said. ADA service will continue as normal.

“The department appreciates the community’s patience and understanding,” DPW spokeswoman Markida Scotland said.