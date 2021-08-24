VITRAN To Shut Down Bus Service Temporarily In St. Thomas On Thursday
CHARLOTTE AMALIE — VITRAN will temporarily discontinue its 9 and 11 a.m. fixed route service in St. Thomas on Thursday, the Department of Public Works said today.
The suspension will “allow employees to attend a funeral service following the sudden loss of a VITRAN team member,” according to DPW.
Services will resume at 1 p.m. and continue for the rest of the day, DPW said. ADA service will continue as normal.
“The department appreciates the community’s patience and understanding,” DPW spokeswoman Markida Scotland said.
