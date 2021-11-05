At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

St. Thomas Man With 7.7 Pounds Of Marijuana On Flight Gets Probation

·
0 1 4 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who smuggled 7.7 pounds of marijuana into the territory aboard a commercial airline flight was given probation by a federal judge.

Kharim Moore of Charlotte Amalie was sentenced today to three years’ probation, fined $1,000, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

According to court documents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were conducting screenings of arriving passengers at the Cyril E. King Airport on November 4, 2020 when Moore disembarked a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta, Georgia. He was selected for inspection and his carryon backpack was searched.

Officers discovered nine vacuum sealed packages with a green leafy substance inside that weighed approximately 3.48 kilograms. The substance tested positive for marijuana.

The Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations and CBP investigated the case.

It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kyle Payne.

The case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal
organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multiagency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies
against criminal networks.

Tags:
Previous post

St. Croix Woman Who Snuck 13 Pounds Of Pot Into St. Thomas Gets Probation

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsInternational NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *