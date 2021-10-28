Barclays: No Tie Between USVI Subpoena And Bank Top Exec’s Sudden Departure

NEW YORK — The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Justice has served Barclays Bank in the United Kingdom with a court order to provide any documents linked to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

V.I. Attorney General Denise George is seeking information on transactions, correspondence and investments linked to the financier.

The bank was subpoenaed in New York on the matter in February this year.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Barclays has already provided its response to this subpoena and complied with its obligations.

“The U.S. Virgin Islands is now in the process of serving a similar subpoena on Barclays in the UK and Barclays will respond to that subpoena once it is served.”

The Virgin Islands Free Press understands there is no link between the subpoena and Jes Staley’s recent shock resignation as Barclays chief executive, or the FCA probe into his links to Epstein.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, Staley left his job suddenly this week after more than six years at Barclays.

It had focused on Staley’s links with the dead financier and whether they were closer than first thought.

Barclays said on Monday it had been made aware of the conclusions of the probe and “Mr. Staley’s intention to contest them.”

Legal request

The subpoena served on Barclays in the U.S. asked for a wide range of documents including any communications between Staley and Epstein, details of the bank’s investigation into Epstein and Staley, and Barclays’ decision to hire Staley.

The U.S. Virgin Islands attempted to serve the second subpoena on Barclays at its London offices in September, but this needs High Court approval, which lawyers for the U.S. territory are understood to be seeking.

Staley left his job as Barclays boss after a shock resignation this week, apparently over a perceived inconsistency between his account to his own board of his relationship with Epstein and evidence seen by regulators.

Staley insists that while Epstein was an important client of JP Morgan, where Staley worked for a number of years and as such they were in contact regularly, their dealings were well within the grounds that could be described as professional.

The V.I, Free Press understands the regulator took the view that the volume and tone of the emails between the two suggested a closer relationship than the purely professional. But Barclays has stated that the report makes no findings that Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein’s estate was sued last year by AG George, who claimed in court documents that the disgraced money man raped and trafficked in dozens of young women and girls on the private island Little Saint James off of St. Thomas.