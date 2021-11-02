VIPA Shows Off Newly Renovated Vendor’s Plaza At Crown Bay Center In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) was touting its new vendor’s plaza at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal in St. Thomas on social media today.

VIPA said it has “completely renovated the entire plaza with new kiosks, a new protective ceiling and a vibrant, fresh coat of paint in tropical colors.”

“Stop by and check it out in person the next time you visit!” VIPA said on Facebook today.

The Crown Bay Center “offers you convenient one-level shopping with all the fashion, local arts and crafts, services and entertainment you desire,” it said on Facebook.

This sea-side retail shopping and commercial center, located on the southwest side of St. Thomas, offers cruise ship passengers, overnight visitors and local residents first-class retail and dining venues as well as a variety of other services and activities

In other airport vendor news, VIPA said it is a recipient of federal awards from the United States government.

Therefore, effective January 1, 2022, all vendors doing business with VIPA must have a Data Universal Number and must be registered with www.sam.gov. More information: https://bit.ly/3wL1O4P