WAPA To Shut Down King Street In St. John For ‘Underground Electrical Project’

CRUZ BAY — The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority advises the motoring public that King Street on St. John will be closed to vehicular traffic from November 10, 2021 – December 1, 2021.

The road closure is needed to allow ongoing work on an underground electrical project that extends from Frank Bay through Cruz Bay, ending at Mongoose Junction, according to WAPA.

During this period, WAPA contractor, Haugland Energy, will complete excavation and install electrical conduits.

Accommodations will be made for car rental agencies and other businesses who must access King Street.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes, comply with the directions of flaggers and to observe the directions on posted signs 

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

