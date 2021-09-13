WAPA To Shut Down King Street In St. John For ‘Underground Electrical Project’

CRUZ BAY — The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority advises the motoring public that King Street on St. John will be closed to vehicular traffic from November 10, 2021 – December 1, 2021.

The road closure is needed to allow ongoing work on an underground electrical project that extends from Frank Bay through Cruz Bay, ending at Mongoose Junction, according to WAPA.

During this period, WAPA contractor, Haugland Energy, will complete excavation and install electrical conduits.

Accommodations will be made for car rental agencies and other businesses who must access King Street.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes, comply with the directions of flaggers and to observe the directions on posted signs