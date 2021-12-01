How To Avoid Social Security Scammers This Holiday Season

Scammers go to great lengths to trick you out of your personal information. We want to help you protect your information by helping you recognize a Social Security imposter.

There’s a widespread telephone scam involving callers claiming they are from Social Security. The ‘fake’ caller ID may even show a government number. These callers may tell you there is a problem with your Social Security number. They may also threaten to arrest you unless you pay a fine or fee using gift cards, pre-paid debit cards, a wire transfer, or cash. That call is not from us. It is a scam!

If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be from Social Security, please:

· Hang up right away.

· Never give your personal information, money, or retail gift cards.

· Report the scam to Social Security’s law enforcement team at the Office of the Inspector General at phone number 1-800-269-0271 or website oig.ssa.gov/

Social Security will not:

· Threaten you.

· Tell you that your Social Security Number has been suspended.

· Call you to demand an immediate payment.

· Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

· Require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card, or cash.

· Demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.

· Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.

· Request personal or financial information through email, text messages, or social media.

Social Security will:

· Sometimes call you to confirm you filed for a claim or to discuss other ongoing business you have with them.

· Mail you a letter if there is a problem.

· Mail you a letter if you need to submit payments that will have detailed information about options to make payments and the ability to appeal the decision.

· Use emails, text messages, and social media to provide general information (not personal or financial information) on its programs and services if you have signed up to receive these messages.

For additional information on how to prevent and resolve problems related to identity theft, please access our online publication ‘Identity theft and your social security number’ available on the Publications section at www.socialsecurity.gov . Please also seek orientation on ID theft matters with the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-438-4338 or www.idtheft.gov

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Security offices could not receive visitors except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov.

You could also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator/ .

Please share this information with your family and friends.