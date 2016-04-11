Boston Man Charged In Stabbing At Caribbean Festival In August

BOSTON — A man charged with fatally stabbing a teen during a Caribbean festival in Boston this summer was held without bail Monday, prosecutors said.

Omara Shears, 44, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Javare Sommerville, 17, of Boston, on August 28.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said Sommerville had been watching the festival when Shears suddenly stabbed him in the neck at around 9 a.m. The office said the two had no known connection to one another.

Sommerville was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Shears, who was captured on surveillance video with the knife in his hand, was located by the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit on Friday.

He’s due back in court in January. His lawyer didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Monday.