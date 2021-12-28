At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

Brutes Sacrifice 5 Dogs Near Sunny Isle On Christmas Eve Day: VIPD

SUNNY ISLE — Five St. Croix dogs were mercilessly killed on Christmas Eve Day near the Sunny Isle Shopping Center, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call from a concerned citizen reporting several dead dogs on the main road in Estate Sunny Acres at 8:00 a.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The VIPD Animal Cruelty Investigator found five dead dogs all grouped together, according to the VIPD.

“The cause of death is undetermined, but an investigation was launched,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The VIPD Animal Cruelty Investigator is asking residents of Estate Sunny Acres with information, or anyone that knows something, to please contact 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or p3tips.com, where your tip can earn you a reward.

