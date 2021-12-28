At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. John News

Police Investigating Shooting Of 2 Males Near St. John Post Office On Boxing Day

CRUZ BAY — Police are investigating a shooting of one man and one teenager that took place near the U.S. Post Office in St. John on the night after Christmas, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to investigate the reported shooting of two male victims, ages 24 and 17, in the vicinity of the post office — downtown Cruz Bay at 9:42 p.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victims reported being approached by an unknown male — tall and slim — who shot after them, according to the VIPD.

The victims were each transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center and treated for “non life-threatening injuries,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 extension 5608, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS or online at p3tips.com. Remember, if you see something, say something.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

