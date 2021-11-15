CDC Warns Americans Not To Travel To Trinidad, Regardless Of Vaccination Status

PORT OF SPAIN — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against travel to the twin-island Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, regardless of vaccination status.

In Europe, Poland also made the list along with Niger in Africa and Papua New Guinea in Oceania.

The four destinations were moved to the CDC’s “level 4” COVID-19 advisory list, which includes destinations the agency believes should be avoided by U.S. travelers. Travelers who “must” travel to these destinations should be fully vaccinated, the CDC says.

The shift comes as the world grapples with the latest COVID-19 variant, omicron, which was announced as a “variant of concern” on Friday. None of the countries the CDC moved to “level 4” have reported cases of the new variant within their borders as of Tuesday.

The CDC looks at a variety of data when determining which travel health notice level to assign a country, including new case counts and testing rates.