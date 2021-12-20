Celebrity Equinox Cancels Christmas Day Visit To St. Croix; Picks St. Thomas Instead

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — If the Celebrity Equinox had its druthers, it would prefer to visit St. Thomas instead of St. Croix tomorrow.

And with the full weight and power of the Royal Caribbean Group — which owns the Equinox — it does have its druthers.

The Virgin Islands Port Authority buried the lead this week when it announced the “schedule change” on Wednesday via its Facebook page.

“VIPA also announced today that it has received notice of changes to the cruise ship schedule for the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility in Frederiksted, St. Croix, and the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal in Crown Bay, St. Thomas,” the port operator said.

“The Celebrity Equinox has changed its itinerary and canceled its scheduled call to the Abramson Facility on December 25, 2021,” VIPA said. ?The ship will berth instead at the Monsanto Marine Terminal on December 25.”

Meanwhile Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Odyssey of the Seas made its inaugural call to St. Thomas on Wednesday, VIPA said.

The 16-deck ship is 1,138 feet long and has a capacity to accommodate 5,510 guests and 1,663 crew. The ship is arriving in St. Thomas at a little above half capacity.

The Odyssey will berth in Crown Bay for her first call to the territory. A dock-side Plaque and Keys ceremony was held to welcome Captain Per Kristoffersen who hails from Norway, his crew, and visitors to the U.S. Virgin Islands at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to VIPA.

Royal Caribbean Group said on Monday 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19, fueling concerns that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could put a damper on a recovery in the cruise industry.

The reaction to this story by Virgin Islands Free Press readers was a mixed bag on social media.

“Well St. Croix, consider yourself fortunate for the cancellation, they are already plaguing St. Thomas with COVID, it’s really out of control,” Sandra Aubain-LaPlace said on Facebook.

“Cruel fate,” Kathleen Brennan said. “What did St. Croix think about this?”

“(two toxic emojis and five laughing emojis) And they worried bout who can’t cook. Ayu over there starving,” Don Jahba said.

“Ayo getting all the tourist to rob them shuppid lf (two laughing emojis),” Donn Huncho said.

