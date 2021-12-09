At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

St. Thomas Man Gets 7 Months For Smuggling 14 Pounds Of Pot To St. Croix

·
0 1 3 0
CHARGED: Jah'var Looby, 31, of Hospital Ground in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who smuggled 14 pounds of marijuana into St. Croix was given just over a half year in prison, authorities said.

Jahvar Looby, 31, of Hospital Ground, appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Wilma A Lewis and was sentenced Wednesday on the charge of conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

Judge Lewis gave Looby a sentence of seven months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, a fine of $1,500 and a $100 special assessment.

According to court documents, on February 11, 2021, Looby and three other co-conspirators flew into the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix on American Airlines flight number 2003 from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Upon their arrival, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers selected several pieces of luggage for physical inspection. The CBP officers observed anomalies while the luggage was examined by an X-ray machine.

A subsequent search revealed several clear, vacuum sealed bundles containing a green, leafy substance, which later field-tested positive for marijuana.

In total, approximately 6.33 kilograms (13.95 pounds) of suspected marijuana was seized from Looby and his coconspirators.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection )CBP) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston prosecuted the case.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

St. Thomas Man Who Smelled Of Marijuana At Airport Pleads Guilty To Smuggling
OOH-OOH THAT SMELL! Stench Of Marijuana Gives Smugglers Away At Airport Customs Clearance: USAO
Tags:
Previous post

Inflation, Even In Dollars, Dims Venezuelans' Holiday Season

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBritish Virgin Islands NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *