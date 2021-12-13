At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsEnvironmental NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

FEMA Gives $12M To Raze And Rebuild Patrick Sweeney Police Headquarters

FREDERIKSTED — The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program has approved a $12 million grant award to the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) to reconstruct, fortify and modernize the Patrick Sweeney Police Headquarters on St. Croix, the Office of Disaster Recovery said today.

The headquarters — previously a critical resource and central hub for VIPD’s operations on St. Croix — has been
exposed to repeated storm damage since its closure in 2007. This award will ensure the proper restoration and
hardening of the building, making it more resilient in the event of a disaster and providing a safe shelter for police
and emergency personnel.

“This grant award has been a long time coming and one the people of St. Croix are very deserving of, more
important, the hard-working and dedicated police officers,” Police Commissioner Ray Martinez stated. “The
highly anticipated restoration of the Patrick Sweeney Police Headquarters, when completed, will be on par with
industry standards…modernized and touted throughout the Caribbean and nationally,” Martinez said.

The phased planning and approval process for this project has multiple parts. The first phase, Architecture and
Engineering, will entail designs, land surveys and permitting. Once the architectural design is approved, funds
will be appropriated to start the demolition and then reconstruction of a new facility. A firm will be solicited to
execute Phase 1 by March 2022, and demolition should begin by December 2023.

The new facility will be rebuilt outside of the flood zone, housing close to 30,000 sq. ft. of space for administrative
and police functions. One of the intended features of the reconstructed headquarters will be a safe room.

“Reconstructing the Patrick Sweeney Police Headquarters will be a great benefit to the community,” said Office
of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien. “This award is a vital step towards strengthening
essential infrastructure, increasing capacity and ensuring the safety of the men and women of the Virgin Islands
Police Department.”

The addition will shelter emergency personnel in one central location in the event of a disaster, which will decrease
dependence on federal preparedness and response and align the project with the goals of the Territorial Hazard
Mitigation Plan.

