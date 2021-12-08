Reichhold Center Sessions Has Yard Vibes Scheduled For Thursday: UVI Bulletin

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The public is invited to join Reichhold Center Sessions for some holiday cheer with Yard Vibes online at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

What happens when you graduate out of the Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra? You advance to Yard Vibes Band.

Panyard People Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping the culture of steelpan alive in the Virgin Islands. Yard Vibes is an adult community steelpan band that is under their umbrella. Under the leadership of LeRoi Simmonds (band leader) and Vicente Donastorg (band captain), this performance is sure to usher in some seasonal cheer. You can view Yard Vibes on the Reichhold Center for the Arts website, www.uvi.edu/reichhold, or our Facebook page, at www.uvi.edu/reichhold.

The Reichhold Center staff wishes everyone Happy Holidays!

UVI HackFest Shines Spotlight on Students’ Entrepreneurial Creativity

Students inspired to develop apps for practical, real-life needs

Students from the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) recently showed off their entrepreneurial vision and spirit as part of the University’s annual Hackfest competition.

The two teams that won the UVI competition prepared concepts for apps to address the theme of the competition: “Increasing the Quality of Life for the Elderly”.

Senior Tahlia Frederick-Ottley and junior Lateefah Evans worked together to design Senior Care, an easy way for seniors to get assistance with big or small tasks such as banking, shopping or filling a prescription by simply saying or typing it into the app.

The idea for MediScan, an app to help elderly patients be more organized with their prescription medications, was developed by Shamir Smith, a senior who hails from St. Thomas, and his partner Akyem Prince, a junior from St. Croix.

Smith, who is interested in entrepreneurship, cybersecurity and app development, competed in HackFest to “test if I can create a realistic innovative solution to improve the quality of life of the elderly.”

More information is available in a news release on the Media Section of the UVI Website-www.uvi.edu/ and from this direct link.

The Agriculture and Food Fair Board of Directors announces postponement of the 50th Annual Agriculture and Food Fair

The Agriculture and Food Fair Board of Directors announces the postponement of the 50th Annual Agriculture and Food Fair of the Virgin Islands. The 2022 fair is now scheduled for May 28, 29 and 30.

Vendor applications will be available beginning February 1, 2022.

The Board would like our 50th Jubilee to be celebrated in grand fashion, keeping the safety and wellbeing of the Virgin Islands community in mind. We anticipate the fair can be safely executed in May 2022, in a manner that truly represents our golden jubilee.

Due to the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recently discovered new variant, The Board has made this decision. We apologize for any inconvenience and disappointments this may cause and thank the Virgin Islands community for its understanding and continued support throughout the years.

For additional information, contact Marthious Clavier at the School of Agriculture by email mclavie@uvi.edu

UVI Administrative Holiday Leave Scheduled for Dec. 16 through January 3

The University of the Virgin Islands has announced the following Recess scheduled for the 2021- 2022 holiday season:

· Last Business Day – December 15, 2021

Holiday Recess:

· UVI Closed – Dec. 16 through Jan. 3

· UVI Open – Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

A happy Holiday Season to one and all!

The UVI Library invites both the VI and the UVI Community to participate in a

Bi-monthly Virtual Book Club

Tiphanie Yanique’s first novel, “Monster in the Middle” will offer an opportunity to celebrate a local author and read an interesting story and connect with others through shared interests. Join the library staff as they delve into the lives of “Fly and Stella” as they discover their identities, passions, and what it means to love one another.

Copies of the novel will be available at both campus bookstores; Bookstore 340 in St. Thomas, and the Under Cover Books and Gifts in Christiansted on St. Croix.

The first meeting is scheduled for the end of January via Zoom.

Sign up here to participate and to receive more information as we continue to plan: