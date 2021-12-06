Government Says It Will Dole Out Another Round Of Income Tax Refunds This Week

CHRISTIANSTED — During the Government House weekly press briefing today, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta said the government has begun distributing another round of income tax refunds totaling $25 million.

Governor Albert Bryan has said he expects the Virgin Islands government to become current on all outstanding income tax refunds in 2022. This latest run of refunds comprises 10,288 checks, most of which cover

refunds due for tax year 2019.

“As you know, this is part of the Bryan-Roach Administration’s continued push to get caught up on past due refunds and its goal to pay income tax refunds in the same year they are filed,” Motta said. “So, if you have filed your 2019 return on time, are not under audit, or have any other liens or issues, chances are you are one of those 10,288 who will be getting a refund this week or next.”

International Travel Restrictions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the testing window for all international air travelers

entering the United States from three days to one.

According to the updated CDC order, the reduced timeframe aims to “provide less opportunity to develop an

infection with the omicron variant prior to arrival in the United States.”

“Effective today, air passengers 2 years and older flying into the United States from a foreign county, regardless

of vaccination status or nationality, will have to provide a negative test taken within 24 hours of travel,” Director

Motta said. “Travelers who can prove that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days are exempt.

The travel requirements for entry into the U.S. Virgin Islands from the U.S. mainland remain the same. This new

travel order from the CDC only affects travelers coming to the territory from a non- U.S. destination.”

Travelers entering the territory from the U.S. mainland or any of its insular territories are still required to provide

a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 5 days of travel to the USVI (United States Virgin Islands) or provide

proof of a vaccination record completed here in the territory.

Organized Events Requirements

Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion provided information for groups planning organized events during the

COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that those events conform to the Department of Health guidelines and avoid

possibly being shut down by the COVID-19 Task Force. Special events that fall outside of Governor Bryan’s

executive orders require approval by the Department of Health’s Environmental Health Division.

A “Special Events Request Form” should be submitted for these events no later than two weeks before the planned

event, and can be submitted by sending an email to inspections.deh@doh.vi.gov. Applications for events are also

available online at covid19usvi.com.

“The Department will continue to support you. We ask that you, too, become stewards of reducing the transmission of the virus by adhering to Governor Bryan’s and the department’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols,” Commissioner Encarnacion said. “Please also send in copies of promotional materials with your form. The COVID-19 Task Force will continue to conduct compliance inspections. If found to be out of compliance, a cease-and-desist order will be issued for the event.”

Surveillance video of Glitters armed robbery Saturday

Havensight Attempted Armed Robbery

Director Motta also read the following statement from Governor Albert Bryan about the attempted armed robbery of a Havensight jewelry store at about 11 a.m. on Saturday in which a security guard and a bystander were seriously injured:

“We never have and won’t ever tolerate this type of criminality in our community. Our community is too small for these heinous and reckless acts of violence,” Governor Bryan said. “The perpetrators of these crimes can rest assured that they will be sought and brought to justice.”

The governor thanked the VIPD for their response and asked anyone in the community with information to please

come forward and assist the Virgin Islands Police Department in its investigation by calling the anonymous tip line at Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211.

Governor Bryan also asked residents to pray for the safe and speedy recovery of the two victims.

St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr. provided an updated into the VIPD’s investigation and said both victims are in stable condition and two “persons of interest” are in custody and the police department is currently looking for other perpetrators.

Governor’s Children’s Christmas Parties

Director Motta also invited the community to Governor Bryan’s Children’s Christmas Parties this year, starting

with a drive-through gift-giving event from 6 to 9 pm. on Thursday, December 9, at Havensight on St. Thomas.

The Governor’s Children’s Christmas Party continues in Cruz Bay, St. John, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday,

December 16, with a similar drive through event to take place at the entrance of the St. John Battery. On St. Croix,

from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 19 the drive-through event will come down King Street in front of Government House in Christiansted and onto Church Street and then Company Street.

Pop-up Vaccinations

St. Thomas – Noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Cost-U-Less parking lot.

St. John – 1 to 4 p.m. at the V.I. Port Authority Gravel Lot (also has free testing).

St. Croix – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at The Market (Formerly Plaza Extra

West) and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the Farmers Market and the Agriculture Festival Fairgrounds.

Residents can get vaccinated at no cost at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) located in each district; both

facilities accept scheduled appointments and walk-up requests for the vaccine.

Anyone five and older is eligible to receive the vaccine. Please make sure to have a parent or guardian accompany

any minor wishing to get vaccinated and bring an ID for both the minor and the parent or guardian.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, call the VITEMA

hotline Mondays-Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 340-777-VACS (8227). Vaccination appointments also can be scheduled online at covid19usvi.com/vaccines. The Department of Health will bring the COVID-19 vaccine to children and adults who are homebound.

Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 or

340-776-1519. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com

COVID-19 cases as of December 6

• 0.81% seven-day positivity rate

• Currently tracking 37 active cases (28 STX; 8 STT; 1 STJ).

• 228,771 individuals tested to date.

• 7,549 individuals tested positive.

• 7,425 individuals have recovered.

• 87 deaths.

• There are 2 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Juan F. Luis Medical Center on St. Croix.

• There are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas.