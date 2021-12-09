Man Wanted In Connection To 2018 Murder Extradited From West Virginia

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man captured after an armed robbery-shooting in Glynn in October 2016 but subsequently released — was recaptured on the mainland on charges that he had a role in the murder of a man at Ham’s Bluff in September 2018

VIPD detectives led 27-year-old Ameade Williams on a perp walk at police headquarters in Mars Hill for his booking today.

Williams was extradited from West Virginia to face charges in connection to the killing of 23-year-old Emile Brin on July 14, 2018.

The St. Croix native was supposed to be headed to federal court in January 2019 in an unrelated case in which he was accused of shooting a man while trying to rob him of a gold chain, according to court records.

Williams was arraigned in U.S. District Court on federal charges in October 2018 including two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under indictment, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was also headed to trial in Superior Court also in January 2019 on charges that he shot a man during a botched robbery attempt in 2016, according to court records.

Williams has a lengthy criminal history that began when he was a teenager growing up in the Candido Guadalupe housing community, according to court records. Williams’ first name is also spelled in some court documents as “Amead.”

Just days before his 18th birthday, two teenage girls accused Williams of robbing them while they were sitting at a bus stop on Queen Mary Highway on November 14, 2012.

One of the girls said that Williams tried to grab the gold necklace from her throat but it got stuck, so he pulled out a handgun and told her to hand it over or he would shoot her, according to the police report.

In 2013 he was bound over to face charges as an adult in that robbery, and faced a potential prison sentence of at least 50 years if convicted of all charges filed against him in the case.

But on November 3, 2015 — the day his trial was set to begin — Chief Deputy Attorney General Joseph Ponteen requested that Judge Robert Molloy dismiss the case against Williams with prejudice, meaning he could not be retried on the same charges at a future date. Molloy granted that request, according to court records.

While awaiting trial in that case at Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix, Williams was charged with aggravated assault and battery on a corrections officer, interfering with property in the custody of an officer, and promoting prison contraband.

Those charges resulted from an incident that occurred on August 21, 2015, when Corrections Officer Denel Petersen confiscated a contraband cell phone from Williams, and Williams snatched the phone back, twisting Petersen’s wrist in the process, according to court records.

Those charges were combined with another case in which Williams was charged with failure to report a firearm or ammunition obtained outside of the territory, and he pleaded guilty to that charge and a single count of promoting prison contraband in an agreement with prosecutors, according to court records.

Williams was sentenced on August 11, 2017, to three years in prison with credit for two years of time already served in pre-trial detention, and one year suspended.

In addition, Williams was arrested in November 2016 — it’s unclear from available court records when he was released from detention in the previous 2015 cases — and charged with an armed robbery that occurred on September 26, 2016.

Williams was charged with nine crimes in the case, including first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, and discharging a firearm.

The incident occurred in the area of the Estate Glynn basketball court when Williams shot another man in the shoulder while robbing him of a gold Gucci chain, according to police.

That case remains pending, and a trial date and had been set for January 14, 2019 according to court records.

In September 2018, police executed a search warrant at the home of Williams’s court-appointed custodian, Akeem Stanley, and found guns and ammunition, as well as a third man named Ricardo Stapleton, who was in the country illegally, according to court records.

https://www.justice.gov/usao-vi/pr/st-croix-man-sentenced-41-months-possession-firearm-while-under-indictment-robbery