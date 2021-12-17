Police Arrest 18-Year-Old, Detain 3 Minors, In Glitters Jewelry Store Robbery: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The VIPD held a joint press conference with the Attorney General’s office today to announce that four teenagers have been detained in connection to the Havensight Mall robbery of a St. Thomas jewelry store 13 days ago.

On December 16, at 8:04 p.m., police arrested Miciah Cozier, age 18 of Estate Mandahl, and detained three 17-year-old male minors, for their involvement in the robbery and shooting at the Glitters jewelry store in Havensight Mall on December 4, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Cozier and the minors were charged with Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Robbery, 2nd Degree Robbery, Kidnapping, 3rd Degree Assault, Mayhem, Unlawful Entry, Carrying a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment, Grand Larceny, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm within 1,000 feet of a Public Housing Community, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Conspiracy, the VIPD said.

Bail for Cozier was set at $500,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending an advice-of-rights hearing. The minors were taken into protective custody by the Juvenile Bureau pending their Advice of Rights hearing before Family Court.

Acting Police Commissioner Ray Martinez at the press conference in St. Thomas today.

In a press conference this afternoon announcing the arrests, Police Commissioner Designee Ray Martinez expressed gratitude to local and federal law enforcement officers for the work in the investigation. “Let me take this opportunity to thank the VIPD detectives and officers, Department of Justice Prosecutors and CID Investigators, and our federal partners at the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations for their efforts in leading to these arrests,” Commissioner Martinez said. He continued, “I would be remiss if I did not thank the community for the outpouring of information that played a critical role in providing our investigators with much needed leads. I look forward to leading the VIPD and fostering continued community collaboration.”

Meanwhile, two people shot during an armed robbery at Havensight Mall on Saturday are out of danger and recuperating, and police are searching for four perpetrators, according to a Virgin Islands Police official.

With a cruise ship at the West Indian Co. dock and hundreds of locals and tourists mingling in the busy shopping area, fear and panic spread quickly at around 10:55 a.m. Saturday as three men armed with handguns and automatic rifles got out of a dark-colored vehicle and stormed Glitter’s Fine Jewelry, according to V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez.

The Glitters Jewelry store armed robbery in progress on December 4

A security guard and a woman, who is believed to be a local resident who was in the store shopping, were shot.

“The female victim was shot in the chest, and the male security guard was shot in the stomach,” Martinez said.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing five gunshots, followed by a burst of automatic fire.

Outside the store, panic ensued, with shoppers taking cover behind cars, under tables and hiding inside stores.

At the nearby Delly Deck restaurant, a woman ran inside imploring diners to “run, they are shooting!”

A tourist who recounted the incident said they were shopping inside Diamonds International when they heard at least five shots and started to run.

After the suspects fled the scene, an employee from a neighboring jewelry store was seen using their t-shirt to put pressure on the security guard’s wounds.

Despite being shot, eyewitnesses said the guard was responsive at the time and asked for the police to be called.

The victims were taken to Schneider Hospital for treatment.

St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr. said on Sunday that each victim remains in stable condition.

Thomas said previously that police were investigating and that in addition to three gunmen, police are searching for a fourth suspect who acted as the getaway driver.

Police located the suspects’ getaway vehicle about three-quarters of a mile from the Havensight Mall on Saturday, Thomas said.

Two men were arrested in a separate incident Saturday, in which officers conducted a vehicle stop and found firearms, he said.

It’s unclear whether those individuals and weapons are connected to the Havensight robbery, and “we’re still trying to connect the dots,” Thomas said.

Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George (right) during today’s joint press conference.

Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said Saturday that Governor Albert Bryan had no comment on the shooting.

Vanessa Rodriguez, global public relations manager for Crystal Cruises, did not immediately respond to questions.