Police Need Your Help To Find Julitza Gladys Herrera On St. Croix: VIPD

CHRISTIANSTED — The VIPD St. Croix District is asking for the community’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Julitza Gladys Herrera.

Herrera is a Hispanic female with a brown complexion, maroon and black/brown hair, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She is known to frequent Watergut Homes, David Hamilton Jackson Terrace (also known as Red Brick), and The Fred Hotel.

She was last seen on November 16 at the Juan F. Luis Hospital in Estate Diamond Ruby on St. Croix.

If you have seen Julitza Gladys Herrera, please call the Youth Investigation Bureau at (340) 712-6028.